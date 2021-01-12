iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.52 and last traded at $40.57. Approximately 2,515 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF stock. Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,000.

