iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.91 and last traded at $50.95. 70,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 53,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

