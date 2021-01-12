iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.53. 4,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.