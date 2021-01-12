iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.64 and last traded at $115.40. Approximately 14,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 16,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 127,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

