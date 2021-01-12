iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Lessened by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.4% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $160,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.