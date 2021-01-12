iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,300 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

AAXJ stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $95.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

