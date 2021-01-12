iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Decreased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after purchasing an additional 456,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.90. 982,658 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $148.15.

