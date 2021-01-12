iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $406.85

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $406.85 and last traded at $405.00, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $402.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,085,000 after buying an additional 91,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,453,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,621,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

