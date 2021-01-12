iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Lifted by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $122.88.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

