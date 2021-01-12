iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lifted by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 131.7% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 281,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.42. 42,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

