Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 1,309.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. 84,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,969. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

