Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $59.69.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

