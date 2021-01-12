Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $59.69.
About Jardine Matheson
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.