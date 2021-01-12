JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Trading Up 12.7%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.