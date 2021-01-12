Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.59 on Monday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Associated Banc by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 758,499 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Associated Banc by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 626,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 342,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,291,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.