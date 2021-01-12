Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.04.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.44. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

