Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Truist raised shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

SWI stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 68,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,510,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 705,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,624,596.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $11,697,113.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

