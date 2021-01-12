Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of JEF opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,041 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 1,166,970 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after buying an additional 2,385,840 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 81,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after buying an additional 56,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.