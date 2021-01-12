Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $692.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

