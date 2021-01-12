Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,380,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after buying an additional 706,103 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 831,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 40,641 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

