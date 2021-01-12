Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Shares of Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.29. Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$55.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

