JMP Securities Raises Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $160.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.45% from the company’s current price.

TPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.61. 2,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,250. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.