Jobchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,299.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 192.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $5,299.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00109896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251810 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,852,444,855 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.