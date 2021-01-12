John Michael Croft Acquires 2,000 Shares of Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Stock

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) insider John Michael Croft bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £520 ($679.38).

John Michael Croft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, John Michael Croft bought 19,000 shares of Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £4,180 ($5,461.20).

LON ADAM opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Tuesday. Adamas Finance Asia Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a current ratio of 85.52, a quick ratio of 57.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.25. The firm has a market cap of £25.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.21.

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

