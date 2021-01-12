Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $419.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,640 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 203,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

