JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,578.67 ($20.63).

Shares of HL traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,628 ($21.27). The stock had a trading volume of 724,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,601.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,633.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) news, insider John Troiano bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,363 ($17.81) per share, for a total transaction of £196,272 ($256,430.62).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

