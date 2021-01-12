JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 901,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,673,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 359,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,561,666. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $430.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

