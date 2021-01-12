JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Stolper Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Stolper Co cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.9% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,640,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

