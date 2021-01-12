JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $65.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

NYSE:R traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,759. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,664,000 after purchasing an additional 941,120 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 13.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after purchasing an additional 291,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ryder System by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Ryder System by 36.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 179,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

