JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.30. Safran has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

