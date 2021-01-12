Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Jushi stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68. Jushi has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.33.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

