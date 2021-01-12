Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TKAYY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY opened at $12.28 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

