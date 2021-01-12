K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 309 ($4.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON K3C traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.41). The stock had a trading volume of 96,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,439. The company has a market capitalization of £178.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.02.

Get K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) alerts:

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.