K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 309 ($4.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON K3C traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.41). The stock had a trading volume of 96,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,439. The company has a market capitalization of £178.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.02.
K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) Company Profile
