KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One KARMA token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 132.2% against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $53.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005028 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00085653 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.