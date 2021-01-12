Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.90.

KRTX stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total value of $60,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00. Insiders sold 60,596 shares of company stock worth $6,007,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,963,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 269,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

