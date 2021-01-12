KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut KBC Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KBC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.53. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $39.66.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.