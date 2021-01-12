Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Buy

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54. adidas has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,701,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.