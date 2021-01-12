KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roku from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $403.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.55 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $416.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 15.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 43.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

