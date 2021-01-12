Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KNTE) Quiet Period Will End on January 12th

Kinnate Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:KNTE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 12th. Kinnate Biopharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on KNTE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

