KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $546.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

