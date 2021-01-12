Kopion Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,453 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up about 7.4% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 91,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BWA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

