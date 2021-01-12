Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $27.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

