Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 386.5% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGTB opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Kuboo has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Kuboo
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.