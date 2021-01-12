KUN Price Tops $8.56 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, KUN has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $17,125.94 and approximately $384.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.56 or 0.00024940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00112069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064178 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00061641 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.