Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

KRUS opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

