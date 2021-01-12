Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Lifted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.00. The company had a trading volume of 619,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $220.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average is $192.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

