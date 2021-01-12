Lambda 1-Day Volume Tops $8.07 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $19.09 million and $8.07 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00365836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.61 or 0.04343523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,943,837 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.