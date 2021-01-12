Landstar System, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.91.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $144.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $146.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Landstar System by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

