Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.39. Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 546,333 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$63.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52.

Get Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) alerts:

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.