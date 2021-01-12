LATOKEN (LA) Trading 113.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 62.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $41.76 million and $5,516.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 113.7% against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.41 or 0.04185773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00340374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

