LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on LEGIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS LEGIF traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.95. 219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.25. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $149.05.
About LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.
