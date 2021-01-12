LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEGIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LEGIF traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.95. 219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.25. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.53 million for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 176.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LEG Immobilien will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

